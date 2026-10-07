Azerbaijan repatriates 13 citizens from Syria

7 October 2026 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan has repatriated 13 of its citizens, including six women and seven children, from Syria as part of continuing government efforts to return citizens affected by armed conflicts abroad.

The group arrived in Azerbaijan on October 6 following a series of coordinated measures carried out by relevant state agencies, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani authorities first established the location and identities of the individuals and confirmed their citizenship status.

Members of a government working group responsible for the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens facing crisis situations abroad were subsequently deployed to Syria.

Initial medical and psychological examinations of the six women and seven children were conducted before their return.

The repatriation operation was coordinated with the involvement of Azerbaijan's embassies in Syria and Türkiye, as well as the country's Consulate General in Istanbul.

The Azerbaijani citizens were provided with the necessary return certificates and airline tickets before being brought back to the country.

Following their arrival, relevant state institutions are expected to undertake measures aimed at the social rehabilitation and reintegration of the repatriated citizens.

The Azerbaijani government said it would continue taking necessary measures to repatriate citizens who have become victims of armed conflicts in foreign countries.