By Aisha Jabbarova

Baku Grave Crimes Court today sentenced two Armenians to 15-year-imprionment each for espionage against Azerbaijan.

Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan were tried on charges of illegal weapon possession, espionage, formation of illegal armed group and illegal border crossing.

The two will be deported from Azerbaijan after serving their prison term.

Earlier today, the prosecutor demanded a prison term of 16 years for the two defendants.

Defendants Gevorg Sujyan and Davit Davtyan spoke during the trial and apologized for their crimes.

As stated in the indictment, Davtyan and Sujyan, having entered into a conspiracy, illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan, collected information of a military nature and handed it over to the special services of Armenia, having committed espionage.

In collaboration with Armenian special services, they entered the territory of Azerbaijan in September 2020 from Goris (Armenia), joined an illegal armed group, and illegally acquired weapons and ammunition. Davtyan and Sujyan collected information about the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the territories where military operations were conducted, about the number of military personnel, as well as other data, which they handed over to the Armenian special services.

They were detained by Azerbaijani servicemen on November 11 while walking along the Lachin corridor to Shusha.

The first trial into their case was held on July 26.

____

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz