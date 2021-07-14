By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani army positions came under fire by illegal Armenian armed detachments near Shusha city, the Defence Ministry reported on July 14.

"On July 13, at 2134 and 2145, illegal Armenian armed detachments that are on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using machine guns and assault rifles subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan army located in the vicinity of Shusha city," the ministry said.

The ministry added that there are no dead or wounded among the personnel of the Azerbaijani troops.

The presence of any Armenian serviceman on Azerbaijan's internationally-recognized territories is in violation of the November 10 peace deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan that ended the 44-day war in 2020. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region under the deal. Russia and Turkey are represented with an equal number of servicemen in the joint centre in Aghdam region to monitor the situation in and around Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh under the trilateral peace agreement.

The November peace deal also stipulates the unblocking of transport routes in the region that has been closed due to the three-decade deadly conflict.