By Vafa Ismayilova

An investigation launched into the criminal case against Armenian armed formation members has been completed and the case has been sent to court for consideration, the Azerbaijani State Security Service’s website reported on June 1.

The website said that the Prosecutor-General’s Office and the State Security Service reported in a joint statement that the State Security Service’s Main Investigation Department had initiated the preliminary investigation into the criminal case against the Armenian armed formation members.

“The investigation of the criminal case was completed and together with the indictment, approved by the Azerbaijani deputy prosecutor-general it was sent for consideration to court,” the statement said.

It added that the members of the formation illegally entered the Azerbaijani territory, took a position in the forests in Khojavand region’s Hadrut village, and committed terrorist, subversive and other criminal actions against the Azerbaijani military personnel and civilians.

“The members of these armed formations illegally crossed Azerbaijan’s state border on November 26-27, 2020, as an organized group, took up combat positions in the forest and other areas in the north-western part of Khojavand region’s Hadrut village,” the statement said.

It noted that the formation members were disarmed in the State Security Service’s anti-terrorist operation on December 13, 2020, after the announcement of a ceasefire agreed upon by Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia in a trilateral statement made on November 10, 2020.

“They carried out attacks on enterprises, institutions and organizations, or on individuals, organized explosions, fires or other actions (terrorist acts) posing a threat to the life and health of people, capable of causing significant property damage or leading to other socially dangerous consequences, with the aim of disrupting public safety, sowing panic among the population or influencing decision-making by the state authorities of Azerbaijan or international organizations,” the statement added.

It stressed that in connection with the above facts, the criminal case was initiated against the illegal armed group members - Grach Avakyan, Gegam Serobyan, and others, in total 14 persons, under the Azerbaijani Criminal Code Articles 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, by an organized group or criminal association (criminal organization) with the use of firearms and objects used as weapons); 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, accessories for them, ammunition, explosives and explosives devices committed by an organized group), 279.2 (attack on enterprises, institutions, organizations or on individuals as part of armed formations or groups not provided for by law) and; 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan by a group of persons by prior conspiracy or by an organized group).

