By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the Foreign Ministry reported on its website on May 19.

In a telephone conversation that took place on May 19, the two ministers focused on the current regional situation, including issues related to the tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

During the conversation, Bayramov and Cavusoglu also discussed Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Palestinian developments.

Baku has said that Azerbaijani troops were taking up positions on the country's own borders and added that the Armenian leadership is trying to politicize the issue ahead of the June snap parliamentary elections.

Earlier, Bayramov stated that Armenia's appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) over the tensions related to the delimitation and demarcation of the two states' borders has no basis and is nothing but an attempt by the Armenian authorities to politicize the issue.

Armenia appealed to Russa-led CSTO to hold consultations over its border dispute with Azerbaijan months after the 44-day war in and around Azerbaijan's Karabakh region in autumn 2020.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

