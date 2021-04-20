By Vafa Ismayilova

A new military unit began to operate in liberated Zangilan region on the border with Armenia on April 20, the State Border Service has reported.

At a ceremony held to open the unit, the deputy head of the State Border Service and the commander of the Border Troops, Araz Mammadov, conveyed to the personnel the congratulations of the head of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, on the occasion of the start of the new military unit's operation.

It was noted that after the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the service and combat activities of military units in these territories were organized in a short time, and this is of great importance for the protection of the state borders liberated from Armenia's occupation.

At the end of the event, a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in service was awarded.

The State Border Service earlier opened military units in Gubadli on March 19, April 1, April 7 and April 15.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

