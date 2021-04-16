By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said that the Armenian people have been held hostage to the lies and myths of their government for years, the ministry’s press service reported.

“Armenia, which tries to portray history as its strength, again confuses history with mythology. For this reason, the Armenian people have been held hostage to these lies and myths for years. The sooner official Yerevan realizes this fact, the sooner the Armenian people can benefit from lasting peace and security in the region,” Abdullayeva said.

She was commenting on the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s remarks on President Ilham Aliyev’s speech.

“Unfortunately, the Armenian side, as always, is busy interpreting what they have heard in their own way. Armenia, which has territorial claims against Azerbaijan, is trying to find similar points in the views voiced by Azerbaijani officials,” she said.

Speaking about the post-war situation, Abdullayev said that Azerbaijan supports the normalization of bilateral relations on the basis of these principles of international law and has always taken this position.

She reminded that Armenia pursued a policy of aggression against Azerbaijan for many years, opposing the principles of international law on the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of international borders.