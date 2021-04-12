By Trend

Refusal of Armenia to provide Azerbaijan with maps of minefields [of Azerbaijani lands, previously occupied by Armenia] shows not only that some in the official circles of Armenia are not ready for peace, but also dream of revenge, Tatyana Poloskova, Doctor of Political Sciences, Russian State Advisor of the First Class and former Head of the CIS Department of Roszarubezhtsentr under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Trend.

Such actions, in general, are simply beyond the line between good and evil, Poloskova added.

“After all, civilians become the ones suffering from mines - old people, women, and children. If this does not bother Yerevan, then there is no need to manifest itself as Christians, and remove the crosses!. Christianity is mercy!,” said the state advisor.

If official Yerevan does not respond to the indignant demands of the world community, then measures should be taken to force it give minefield maps to Azerbaijan, Poloskova said.

“These measures can be sanctions, creation of international commissions to investigate the causes of this incident, and so on. Besides, it is necessary to cover this story in the media. Such behavior of the Armenian side destroys trust, and not only from Azerbaijan,” she added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz