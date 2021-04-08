By Trend

The head of the Caucasian Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade and the leaders of the religious confessions of Azerbaijan, within their visit to Aghdam district, were in the Giyasli village’s mosque, Trend reports on Apr.7.

As reported, after many years, an Islamic prayer call was again sounded in the mosque, and prayers were read.

During the occupation, the Armenian Armed Forces kept cattle, including pigs, in the mosque. They also stored livestock feed here.

When withdrawing from Aghdam, the forces set fire to these places.

The district, including Giyasly village, had been liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

