By Trend

The Azerbaijani Embassy in France recently seized the French justice system with evidence, in order to push for the opening of an investigation in war crimes committed by French citizens of Armenian origin who were gone to fight in the Nagorno-Karabakh region for weeks, Sébastien Boussois, Doctor in political science, Middle East researcher Euro-Arab relations/ terrorism and radicalization, a teacher in international relations, scientific collaborator of CECID (Université Libre de Bruxelles), OMAN (UQAM Montréal) and SAVE BELGIUM (Society Against Violent Extremism) wrote in an article to Journal Général de l'Europe, Trend reports.

The article said that since the start of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan on September 27 to recover Nagorno-Karabakh, after thirty years of fruitless negotiations under the aegis of the OSCE Minsk Group and international law, Baku had alerted the international community on the departure of dozens of Franco-Armenian binational fighters at the scene of war, in order to defend the Armenian occupation army. All of this illegally.

“While on one hand, it is strictly forbidden for ordinary binational citizens to go and fight on behalf of a foreign army, on the other hand, many of these individuals who have gone to defend the separatist regime are already sensitive profiles in the S party files in France. Yerevan however did not see fit to guard against such a violation of international regulations,” Boussois wrote.

He noted that through international judicial cooperation, Armenia should have turned them back immediately upon entering the country.

“It endangers France if the French fighters who have left to fight under the colors of the Armenian flag return to French soil with complete impunity,” he said.

In his words, this is why the Azerbaijani Embassy in France recently seized the French justice system with evidence, in order to push for the opening of an investigation in war crimes committed by French citizens of Armenian origin who were gone to fight in the Nagorno-Karabakh region for weeks.

“The diplomatic body also appealed to the Public Prosecutor for an investigation to be opened, for these individuals to be tried in order for them to no longer represent a danger either in the Caucasus or in France in the future. Finally, a preliminary investigation has just been opened by the French justice system: while the lawyer for Azerbaijan in this story has already confused a number of suspicious individuals, the police at the borders of France is in the process of sifting through all passengers currently traveling from Yerevan to France in order to question them as quickly as possible on the reasons for their stay in the region," the article said.

