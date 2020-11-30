By Trend

Work on demining territories where the road, transmission lines, and water supplies to the liberated city of Shusha will be laid has started, Chief of the Operational Headquarters of ANAMA (Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action) Idris Ismayilov said, Trend reports on Nov.30.

According to Ismayilov, the time framing of the work is yet unknown.

"These areas have difficult terrain, and the clearance of mines and unexploded shells is mainly carried out manually. Therefore, it's difficult to name a specific date for completion of the work."

As earlier reported, Shusha had been liberated by the Azerbaijani army during hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone from Sept.27 through Nov.9, 2020.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document to end the long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

