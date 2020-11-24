By Vafa Ismayilova

A senior officer of the Azerbaijani armed forces has been killed and a Russian peacekeeper has been wounded in a mine blast in Sugovushan settlement recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

Sugovushan settlement is located in Azerbaijan’s Tartar region.

The incident took place during a mission to search for dead bodies in Nagorno-Karabakh, which included representatives of the peacekeepers of the Russian Federation, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The killed Azerbaijani officer is Col-Lt Babak Samidli, who hoisted the Azerbaijani flag on the Talish height liberated from Armenian occupation.

The wounded Russian officer was taken to a Baku hospital.

“He was provided medical assistance, and his life is not in danger," a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry said.

“The joint groups for the search and transfer of the bodies of those killed during the conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], created on the initiative of the command of the Russian peacekeepers, have been working smoothly and effectively for more than a week,” the Russian ministry said.

“All bodies found as a result of their work are handed over to the sides for burial,” the Russian ministry said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the UN Peacekeeping said that the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) is working on an emergency deployment in Nagorno-Karabakh and plans to launch a mission to assess the needs in early December.

"The UNMAS is working on an emergency deployment within the context of the UN assistance requested by the parties, in coordination with other UN entities and the country team on the ground. It will likely start with a needs assessment mission in early December," the spokesperson said.

Among several other conditions, the Moscow- brokered peace agreement signed between Baku and Yerevan on November 10 also envisages the exchange of people killed during the 44-day hostilities between 27 September - November 10.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians were killed and hundreds of others injured in Armenia's armed attacks during 44 days.

The Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces during 44 days.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

.Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the trilateral agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.

