By Trend

These days the course of history is being changed, Press Secretary of the Turkish embassy in Azerbaijan Huseyin Altinalan told Trend on Nov. 8.

Altinalan made the statement commenting on the liberation of Shusha city from the Armenian occupation.

The press secretary emphasized that Shusha, which was under occupation for 28 years, has historical significance.

"The so-called "head" of the separatist regime held here the so-called "inauguration", and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan danced here in a drunken state,” press-secretary added.

“Azerbaijan is moving confidently to gain the full victory,” Altinalan said. "As President Aliyev said, the adhan (call to prayer) will be heard in the territories liberated from occupation. These sacred places will acquire their former appearance."

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

