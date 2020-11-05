By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani armed forces have thwarted an attempt from the Armenian territory to commit sabotage against the units in Zagilan direction of the front, the Defence Ministry reported on November 4.

“On November 4, the enemy’s attempt to commit sabotage against our units in the sector of Zangilan region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border was firmly suppressed. The enemy reconnaissance-sabotage group, which suffered heavy losses, was forced to retreat,” the ministry reported.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities and regions - Ganja, Barda, Mingachevir, Khizi, Absheron, Tartar, Gabala, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Goranboy, Aghdam among others.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

