Vafa Ismayilova

The Armenian armed forces continued to fire at positions of the Azerbaijani troops and human settlements in different directions of the front on 28-29 October, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has reported.

Operations in Khojavend, Fuzuli and Goranboy

The ministry said that the combat operations mainly continued in Khojavend, Fuzuli and Gubadli directions of the front.

In retaliation to Armenian troops using various weapons, including artillery and missiles, the Azerbaijani armed forces killed and wounded the enemy fighters in different directions of the front. Armenian attacks were repelled.

A large number of Armenian troops, two pieces of T-72 tanks, two pieces of BM-21 "Grad" MLRS, 14 different types of howitzers, several strongholds, and six auto vehicles were destroyed in different directions of the front. At present, our troops are monitoring the operational situation, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the ministry described as misinformation Armenia’s reports on aircraft strikes by Azerbaijan on 29 October.

”The news spread Armenia today about the strikes on the city of Aghdara with the use of our aircraft is misinformation,” the ministry said. It added that no aircraft belonging to the Azerbaijani Air Force took off on 29 October.

On 29 October, the ministry also reported that Goranboy, Tartar and Barda districts came under Armenian artillery fire.

On the same day, the ministry reported that the strikes inflicted by the Azerbaijani army are forcing the units of the Armenian troops to retreat.

“The Armenian armed forces suffer significant losses, its military equipment is disabled. The military leadership of Armenia is forced to admit the mistakes made and come to terms with the difficult situation in which they fell,” said the ministry.

“Liberating the occupied lands, the Azerbaijani armed forces seize a large amount of ammunition from the Armenian armed forces. The Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the norms of international humanitarian law, fire at civilians and civilian infrastructure. The Azerbaijani Army has only one task - to liberate Azerbaijani lands from occupation by striking military targets, but without harming civilians,” said the ministry.

Senior Armenian officers killed

On 28 October, the Defence Ministry confirmed the killing of senior Armenian officers by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

“Attempted attacks by the forces were resolutely suppressed several times during the day on 28 October. Suffering significant losses both in military equipment and in manpower, they retreated. As a result of the retaliatory measures of the Azerbaijani army, the deputy commander of the 1st regiment of the combined arms army, Colonel Artur Sargsyan, and the chief of communications of the 18th motorized rifle division, Major Aram Gazaryan, were killed. Moreover, Lieutenant Colonel B.Aseryan, commander of the 2nd motorized rifle regiment Hunan Ayrumyan, and deputy commander of the 3rd battalion of the 5th mountain rifle regiment Roman Tunyan went missing,” the ministry said.

The ministry said on 28 October that the enemy forces firing on Azerbaijan’s civilian structure and civilians were destroyed by an accurate fire of the Azerbaijani army units. Units of the Azerbaijan army destroyed enemy forces and equipment that shelled our cities and regions, which is a gross violation of the humanitarian ceasefire regime, the ministry added.

The ministry released video footages of ammunition, armoured and auto vehicles left by the enemy on the battlefield while fleeing and also Giyasli and Sariyataq villages of Gubadli District recently liberated from the Armenian occupation.

On 28 October, the enemy fired from “Grad” MLRS at Tartar District, the ministry said.

“The enemy forces that could not resist the accurate fire strikes of our units and fled from the battlefield were destroyed,” the report added.

Under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the successful counter-offensive operation of the victorious Azerbaijani army continues. The valiant artillerymen of the Azerbaijani armed forces are destroying military equipment and manpower of the Armenian armed forces with precise strikes, the ministry stated on 28 October.

The Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army, using large-calibre weapons, mortars and artillery on 27 September. Azerbaijan retaliated with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from the Armenian occupation.

Back in July 2020, Armenia’s troops violated the ceasefire in Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of servicemen, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian armed forces occupied 20 per cent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

