By Trend

The settlement process for the Karabakh conflict is passing a hot point, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports referring to the Russian media outlets.

"The process of resolving the Karabakh crisis, which is at now a hot point, shouldn’t and can’t be a place for any rivalry or competition," Peskov noted commenting on a contribution of the US to the conflict's settlement as compared to Russia.

"Of course, Russia, as a co-chair of the Minsk Group, is ready to welcome any steps that will help stop the hostilities," he added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

