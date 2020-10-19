By Ayya Lmahamad

Turkic Council Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev has condemned Armenia’s recent attacks on Azerbaijani towns and residential areas situated far away from the conflict zone.

During the phone conversation with Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on October 17, Amreyev said that Armenia must stop attacking civilians and withdraw its forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

In turn, Bayramov thanked the Secretary-General for the support of the Turkic Council to the just position of Azerbaijan based on norms and principles of international law.

Bayramov briefed secretary-general on the latest situation in the region and stressed the violation of humanitarian ceasefire by the Armenia's armed forces for the second time after the formal declaration of the truce.

He noted that intensive shelling of the Azerbaijani positions and an attempt to attack in the directions of Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Hadrut regions openly shows that Armenia is ignorant to the ceasefire and aims to regain the positions in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Armenian attack on civilians was also discussed during Bayramov’s phone conversations with Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Bayramov underlined that as a result of the latest missile strike on Ganja city 13 civilians including 3 kids were killed, 48 injured. Assessing these atrocities as war crimes, the minister emphasized that Armenian leadership bears responsibility for these crimes.

Estonian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of the political settlement of the conflict. In addition, emphasizing the necessity of respecting humanitarian truce, he noted the role of the International Committee of Red Cross and mentioned the humanitarian aid of Estonia contributed to the ICRC.

Sergey Lavrov underlined that civilian casualties are unacceptable under any circumstances, emphasizing the importance of implementing the humanitarian ceasefire agreed upon in the Moscow meeting. The necessity of starting the substantial negotiations based on the basic principles with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs was highlighted.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

