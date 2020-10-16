By Trend

Armenia missile attack on Ordubad region in Nakhchivan testifies that Armenia by all means tries to enlarge geographical scope of conflict, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote, Trend reports.

“Armenia launched missile attack to Ordubad region in Nakhchivan. It testifies that Armenia by all means tries to enlarge geographical scope of conflict. Beyond theatre of military operations fires missiles to cities of Azerbaijan. All responsibility lies on Armenia,” he wrote.

