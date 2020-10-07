By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani Army has been carrying out successful counter-attack operations along the line of contact following Armenian attack on September 27.

The national army units have liberated a number of villages, strategic heights as well as strategic Jabrayil city in the operations causing heavy losses in the Armenian army in terms of manpower and military equipment. During the combat operations, a significant amount of manpower, military equipment and other combat assets of the enemy were destroyed.

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has publicized the list of Armenian military losses for the period between September 27 and October 7.

According to the list, Armenian losses during the period include up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles; to 270 artillery pieces, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars; up to 60 Air Defense means; 11 command-control and command-observation posts; 8 ammunition depots; up to 150 vehicles; 1 S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

The Defence Ministry has circulated video recordings of the destruction of a number military equipment belonging to the Armenian army units.

Since the resumption of hostilities on the line of contact, Armenia has been shelling Azerbaijan’s densely-populated areas. The attack on Azerbaijani civilians on continued on October 7, in settlements of the Terter and Fizuli regions. The villages of the Terter, Barda, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Fizuli and Jabrayil regions were also shelled on the same day.

Armenia has launched missile attacks targeting civilian settlements in Azerbaijan after it resumed attacks on the line of contact.