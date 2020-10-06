By Trend

The Armenians being pushed back along the front line have settled on the territory of Armenia and are shelling settlements of Azerbaijan, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports on Oct. 6.

He noted that Armenians strike at civilians in Ganja, Mingachevir, Beylagan, Horadiz, Goranboy, Goygel, Yevlakh, Barda and other cities of Azerbaijan.

"The shelling of civilians and settlements is carried out mainly from the Chermuk, Gafan districts of Armenia. Thus, the Armenian side continues to commit war crimes, grossly violating the norms of international law. Such crimes of the Armenian side are forcing Azerbaijan to take adequate measures," he added.

