By Ayya Lmahamad

An Armenian national is among casualties in Yerevan’s recent attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja city.

Karina Grigoryan, 77, and three other people were injured, while another person died in Armenian attack on Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second largest city with the population of 330,000.

Grigoryan was rescued from under rubbles of her house in the missile attack and taken to hospital.

She is among hundreds of thousands of Armenians living in Azerbaijan despite the war between the two countries. The Armenian woman condemned the attack on her hometown Ganja and urged Armenians not to fight for the lands that belong to Azerbaijani people in an interview to AZTV channel on October 4. “They should withdraw their troops," she said addressing the Armenian officials.

Two more civilians were killed in Armenian missile attacks in Beylagan city on October 4.

Azerbaijan’s Barda, Beylagan, Mingachevir cities, Khizi and Absheron region also came under Armenian attack on the same day.

So far, 24 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and 121 others have been injured since the outbreak of large-scale hostilities on September 27.

It should be noted that attack on Ganja continued on October 5 from the Armenian territory.

Other civilian areas that are being currently being subjected to Armenian attacks are Horadiz city in Fuzuli region, villages in Aghjabadi region, Tartar city and villages in Tartar region, Goranboy and Goygol regions.

