By Trend

Up to 100 foreign fighters are fighting in Khankendi within the Armenian armed forces, Director of the Allison Center for Foreign Policy Studies at The Heritage Foundation Luke Coffey wrote, Trend reports with reference to Coffey’s Twitter.

“Lots of accusation & talk of foreign fighters entering fight in Nagorno-Karabakh. Just heard from a very senior/in-the- know source that up to 100 foreign fighters (possibly PKK I’m told) are in Khankendi. Foreign fighters on the scene is bad news!” he wrote.

