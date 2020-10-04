By Trend

Phobia of Azerbaijan, in particular, phobia of Turks, ruins Armenia and more and more separates this country from integration into the world community, Jordanian Major General, expert on military affairs, strategist Ma'an Abu Nowar told Trend.

“Armenia has huge ambitions despite it is a small country,” the expert added. “Its goal is to create "Great Armenia" in the region, which is contrary to common sense.”

"The whole world recognizes that Armenia is the aggressor country and has occupied the Azerbaijani territories," Nowar said.

The expert said that all the statements of Armenia that Azerbaijan allegedly attracted terrorists from Syria, Libya, as well as Islamic State terrorists to fight against the Armenians are just words that have no official confirmation.

Nowar said that no self-respecting country will allow terrorists to fight on its territory.

“Azerbaijan is a democratic country and a part of a civilized world society, which cannot allow this,” the expert added. “No self-respecting country has the right to disseminate the unconfirmed information.”

---

