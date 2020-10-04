By Trend

The Armed Forces of Armenia, guided by provocative orders of the military-political leadership of Armenia, grossly violating the norms and principles of international humanitarian law, continue shelling settlements, which are populated by the Azerbaijani civilians and in which civil objects, including private and apartment buildings are located, from heavy artillery installations, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

As the ministry said, on the morning of October 4, a rocket strike was made from the territory of Armenia on the city of Ganja, the second largest city in the country outside the zone of ongoing hostilities. According to preliminary information, the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, attracted to the territory at one address, prevented a fire, and appropriate measures are being taken at three addresses to clear the territories from the debris.

The rescuers removed two injured people from the wreckage. They were sent to medical institutions, added the ministry.

