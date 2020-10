By Trend

At the moment, the situation at the front remains tense, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports on Oct. 4.

“The activity of the Armenian armed forces is being suppressed by the Azerbaijani army and heavy blows are inflicted on them,” the spokesman added. “The Armenian Armed Forces suffered big losses both in manpower and military equipment.”

---

