By Trend

There are enough facts about the mercenaries in the Armenian armed forces, attracted from foreign countries, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports on Oct. 4.

“The obtained facts and evidence were submitted to our international partners,” Hajiyev added. “There are terrorists and mercenaries from the Middle East in the ranks of the Armenian armed forces. They are appearing on the front line. Not only today, Armenia has always used terrorists and mercenaries against Azerbaijan.”

“There are facts that recently even citizens of European countries of Armenian origin are taking part in the battles against Azerbaijan as mercenaries,” assistant to the president added. “We inform foreign countries through various communication channels to monitor the movement of their citizens to protect them from such illegal actions. This information, in particular, is obtained in connection with Greece and other countries.”

“We again bring to their attention that if such citizens arrive in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, use weapons against civilians, servicemen of Azerbaijan, then in accordance with the international humanitarian law they bear appropriate responsibility,” assistant to the president said.

“Such people are legitimate military targets and all necessary measures will be taken against them by the Azerbaijani army," Hajiyev said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz