By Trend

Provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces on territory of Azerbaijani are classified as war crimes, Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev said, Trend reports.

Aliyev made the statement during a briefing held on Oct. 3, 2020.

He said that in this regard, the Republican Military Prosecutor's Office has initiated five criminal cases, investigative measures are ongoing within each of them.

