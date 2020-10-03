The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has shared a video showing losses among Armenian armed forces on the seventh day of the clashes following attack on Azerbaijani positions.

Earlier, today the Defence Ministry reported the shelling of 15 Azerbaijani villages in Aghdam, Aghjabadi and Goranboy and Tartar.

Armenian forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. Azerbaijan liberated Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district as well as strategically-important Murov height and destroyed the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag.

9 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and 55 others have been injured in Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan’s civilian infrastructures since 27 September. Among the killed civilians are three children as well as five members of the same family.