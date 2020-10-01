By Trend

The Azerbaijani army is successfully continuing its counter-offensive operation, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel-Lieutenant Anar Eyvazov said at the briefing, Trend reports on Oct. 1.

“On the fifth day of the operation, the Armenian armed forces suffered big losses,” the spokesman added. "The Armenian Armed Forces are forced to retreat in various directions."

“The information about allegedly shot down Azerbaijani helicopter spread by the Armenian media is a lie,” Eyvazov said.

"During this period, up to 200 tanks, more than 228 artillery installations, 30 air defense systems, six command and control points, five ammunition depots, one air defense system were neutralized," Eyvazov added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

-

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz