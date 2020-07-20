By Aisha Jabbarova

Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has adopted a communique on Armenia’s recent military provocation at the Azerbaijan-Armenian border, the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported on July 19.

In the communique, the NAM Member States strongly condemns the recent armed attack by Armenian armed forces, with the use of artillery, against the positions of the armed forces of Azerbaijan along the international border between the two States. It has been stressed that this incident led to the escalation of tensions in the region and caused numerous casualties.

The Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement reaffirms its support to the settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The NAM Member States extend their firm support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and express their solidarity with the Republic of Azerbaijan in the efforts aimed at restoration of its territorial integrity, the ministry said.

“Thus, the 120 Member States of the Non-Aligned Movement expressed their just position on the recent military provocation of the Armenian armed forces on the border between the two countries and the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, based on norms and principles of the international law,” the ministry concluded.

The cross-border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia started on July 12 noon after Armenian troops fired artillery at Azerbaijani military post in Tovuz region. Twelve Azerbaijani servicemen and a civilian in Tovuz’s Aghdam village were killed as a result of hostilities.

___

Follow us on Twiter @AzerNews