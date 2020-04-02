By Trend

Czech Republic does not recognize so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh, Trend reports citing the statement issued by the Czech Foreign Ministry.

On March 31, 2020, the so called “presidential and parliamentary elections” took place in Nagorno-Karabakh, reads the statement.

In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic underlines that the Czech Republic does not recognize the constitutional and legal framework within which these so-called “elections” were being held.

The Czech Republic fully supports the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group and its co-chairs and calls on parties involved in the conflict for further peace processes, and supports the statement of UN Secretary-General of March 23, 2020, calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world, reads the document.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

---

