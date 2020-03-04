By Akbar Mammadov

Turkey is an active participant in all projects and processes in the region and is interested in the early settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said at a presser on March 3.

Leyla Abdullayeva made the remarks while commenting on hystria in Armenia over Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoghlu’s meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on March 2 where he urged the speedy resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with respect to Azerbaijan’s internationally-recognized borders.

“With such an absurd position, the Armenian side puts itself in a rather ridiculous position. Apparently, the rapidly developing events taking place in our region and around it either remain out of their field of vision and analysis or emotions prevail again.”

“A sober and real analysis of the events taking place in the world and, in particular, in the region, would contribute to constructiveness in the approaches of the Armenian side in relation to neighbouring countries. Turkey is an active participant in all projects and processes in the region and is interested in the early settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Turkey has been a permanent member of the OSCE Minsk Group since the day of its creation and has always actively participated in its work, as well as in consultations with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs,” Abdullayeva said.

Head of Press Service Department added that it remains unclear why the Armenian side is not honest in assessing the meeting of Turkish high-ranking officials with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, even if the emotions are high.

It should be noted that during the meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on March 2, Minister Cavushoglu stated that the OSCE Minsk Group should produce more in terms of a settlement for the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and that this solution should be in full respect of the sovereignty, the territorial integrity and the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.