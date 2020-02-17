By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Head of the Presidential Administration’s Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmet Hajiyev has hailed Ilham Aliyev for exposing Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s deceptive and incorrect statements about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during a panel discussion of the Munich Security Conference held on February 15.

"We once again witnessed the exposure of Armenia’s lie. That’s the moment each Azerbaijani citizen can be proud of. President Aliyev defended Azerbaijan’s interests on the important platform with dignity," he pointed out.

As Hajiyev informed, the organizing committee of Munich Security Conference had previously proposed to hold discussions on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijani and Armenian leadership.

"However, Armenia dodged this proposal. This time they agreed.”

Touching upon President Ilham Aliyev’s speech in Munich, he noted that during these discussions, Aliyev in a principled, decisive and well-grounded manner, brought to the attention of the conference participants and the international community all the aspects of Karabakh conflict, that’s to say, the history, political and legal settlement process.

He spoke about the real situation around the conflict’s resolution in the literal sense of the word.

"President Aliyev gave detailed information about the history of Nagorno-Karabakh. He brought to the attention of the international community that there is no tangible cultural heritage of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. He talked about the bloody ethnic cleansing committed against Azerbaijanis, Khojaly genocide and briefed about the aspects of the conflict’s settlement," he stated.

Hajiyev stressed that Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan’s position on the conflict’s settlement, which is the settlement of the problem in phases, namely based on the UNSC resolutions.

"While Armenian PM traditionally began to lie, trying to distort the true essence of the conflict, President Aliyev emphasized that Armenia’s peaceful position and its commitment to peace is absurd. The killing of an Azerbaijani soldier on the line of contact of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops on the very same day became another example of Armenia’s hypocrisy," he stressed.

Hajiyev noted that Pashinyan also tried to distort the principle of the right of peoples to self-determination.

"Azerbaijan’s president explained the Armenian PM the true essence of this principle and noted that the Armenian people have already used this right and created a state called Armenia and Azerbaijan will not allow to use this right on its territory. Armenia can use this right in any other place," he said.

Hajiyev also noted that Armenia’s illegal activities in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories were widely discussed during this meeting.

"Everybody once again witnessed the self-exposure of Armenian PM [Nikol Pashinyan], his attempts to justify himself and the ridiculous situation in which he placed himself," Hajiyev emphasized.

Commenting on the importance of the Munich Security Conference, Hajiyev said that it is a place where global security issues on the international agenda are discussed.

Hajiyev considers significant each meeting of President Aliyev held as part of the Conference. In particular, he highlighted the meeting with the World Bank managing director.

"This organization has highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s achievements in economic reforms, diversification of economy, and poverty eradication. They were given as a factual example for other countries," Hajiyev added.

In addition, he touched upon Azerbaijani president’s meeting with the leadership of the International Crisis Group.

