By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Twenty-six years have passed since the Azerbaijani army successfully completed the Horadiz operation during the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

This was the most successful operation of the Azerbaijani army conducted in the winter of 1994 and eight people received the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan for the heroism shown during the battles.

As a result of the Horadiz operation, Horadiz itself, 20 villages of the Fizuli region and the village of Jojug Marjanli of the Jabrail region - a territory with a total area of ​​21,000 hectares – were liberated from Armenian occupying forces.

This operation began in December 1993 and ended on January 6, 1994. As a result of the operation led by former President Heydar Aliyev, the city of Horadiz was liberated from the Armenian invaders, 20 villages in the Fizuli region and the village of Jojug Marjanli of the Jabrail region.

In December 1993, the Armenian Armed Forces attempted to advance east of the Fizuli, but were forced to retreat due to strong resistance, as the Azerbaijani army launched a counteroffensive.

On December 15, Azerbaijani servicemen launched an offensive in five directions - Fizuli, Khojavand, Aghdam, Aghdere and Kalbajar. The main attacks of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on Horadiz were carried out from Beylagan region, located southeast of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In early January 1994, Azerbaijani troops took an area of ​​40 km along the border between 11 settlements and the Azerbaijani-Iranian border.

The 702nd regiment that took part in the Horadiz operation on January 5, 1994, seized three tanks as trophies, the Sturm-C self-propelled anti-tank complex, six guns, about 10 vehicles, a lot of weapons and ammunition. Armenians suffered heavy losses and retreated, leaving the bodies of the dead on the battlefield.

The next day, January 6, the 702nd regiment, breaking the enemy’s resistance, entered Horadiz, liberating the village, the Horadiz railway station and the strategically important Khudaferin bridge over Araz River.

After Horadiz, the Azerbaijani army liberated part of Jabrail region and villages in Kalbajar District: Bozlu, Tekegaya, Babashlar, Ganlikand, Chapli, Gasimbinasi, Yanshagbina, Bagirsag, Gamishli and Bagirli, Chichekli and other strategic heights were freed and a section of the Kalbajar-Lachin highway was retaken.

The Armenian side suffered major losses of personnel (about 4,000) and hardware during the fierce fighting.

Every year on this day veterans of the Horadiz operation visit Martyrs’ Avenue to remember their deceased friends.

Thus, the battles for Horadiz became a source of pride for the Azerbaijani people.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

