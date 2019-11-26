By Trend

The visit of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region to Los Angeles was very important, head of the community Tural Ganjaliyev said at a press conference, held following the meetings of members of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh in Los Angeles and Ankara, Trend reports Nov. 26.

Ganjaliyev noted that the community members held a series of meetings in Los Angeles.

“This was our first international visit as a community, so I consider it very important,” the head of the community said. “Armenian diaspora is functioning in Los Angeles, the Armenians even call this city the capital of the Armenian diaspora. Our visit was a surprise for the Armenians living there. The meetings we held made the forces that didn’t like Azerbaijan, worry. Our delegation included a survivor of the Khojaly tragedy and Azerbaijanis who were in Armenian captivity. These people told the meeting participants about what they experienced. "

Ganjaliyev noted that meetings with the Turkish and Pakistani communities were held as part of the visit to Los Angeles.

“These meetings were more significant because the Turkish and Pakistani diasporas are very strong in Los Angeles,” the head of the community added. “The communities created all the necessary conditions for us.”

Ganjaliyev said that community members also held a number of important meetings as part of the visit to Turkey.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions onwithdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

