By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Poverty and corruption remain the main obstacles in Armenia’s socio-economic situation, President of the Center for Social and Political Studies ("Aspect"), Russian expert Georgy Fedorov has said in an interview with Azernews.

He was commenting on the current situation in Armenia’s social life.

“Poverty and corruption remain the main obstacles in improving the social and economic situation in Armenia. The fight against these problems must be a priority for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government. In addition, one should not forget that Armenia’s foreign trade relations have a potential to significantly improve the economic situation in the country. In this context, Armenia’s closer integration with Russia seems to be the most promising option," Fedorov said.

Speaking about expectations of the Western countries of Pashinyan’s velvet revolution, the expert said that neither the U.S. nor the EU has time for Armenia right now, due to their domestic problems. In this context, he added, the so-called velvet revolution can be justified or not only by the Armenian people.

Fedorov said that Armenian clans are fighting over power, while poverty and social disorder pose an increasing threat to the country’s economy.

The expert said that “Pashinyan must initiate a real fight against corruption and poverty in the country,” if he wants to justify Armenian’s people’s trust.

