By Trend

Issuing entry permit to Russia for Bako Sahakyan, a representative of the illegal separatist regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, is undermining efforts to advance the negotiation process on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and contradicts Russia's mediation as co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, said Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The ministry’s remarks came in response to the information about the visit of the "head" of the separatist regime created in Nagorno-Karabakh to Russia.

"This step of the Russian side does not correspond to the high level of current relations between Azerbaijan and Russia and contradicts the legal framework of bilateral relations, in particular the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Security between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which reads that "the Parties undertake not to support the separatist movements, as well as prohibit and suppress the activities of individuals, aimed against state sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the other side".

“Such voyages of the “head” of the illegal regime in the countries of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs can lead to an unpredictable development of the situation around the conflict. In this case, the entire responsibility will be on the Armenian side," the Foreign Ministry said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz