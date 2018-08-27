By Trend

By populating with Syrian Armenians the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Armenia grossly violates the norms of international law, the well-known Turkish political scientist, Professor Togrul Ismail said.

He was commenting on the attempts of the Armenian leadership to make a settlement for ethnic Armenians from Syria in the occupied Fuzuli and Jabrail districts.

According to the expert, the policy of resettlement of Syrian refugees of Armenian origin in the occupied Azerbaijani lands grossly violates the obligations imposed by the Geneva conventions.

"Such illegal actions as changing geographical titles in these areas, arson of the occupied territories are an indicator of Armenia's open aggression against Azerbaijan. The Armenian leadership is trying to use the Middle East factor to promote its own goals, so that in case of war, there will be someone to send to the front line. But I don't think that Syrian Armenians will stay in Karabakh," he said.

"First, this is due to unstable situation in the region and the understanding that active hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia could resume at any time, as shown by the events of April 2016. I believe that Armenian refugees from Syria can only find temporary shelter in the occupied Karabakh. I do not think that the Armenian repatriates who fled the war in their country have any desire to take part in a new war, in case it resumes," Togrul Ismail said.

The expert noted that Armenia is the weakest country in the South Caucasus region, and the status of the Armenian economy is extremely depressing.

"The standards of living in Yerevan, and even more so in the occupied Karabakh, are very low, so it is hardly worth talking about some mass resettlement of Armenians there. Such a desire is pursued by the ruling regime in order to promote its provocative plans in such a manner," the Turkish political scientist said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz