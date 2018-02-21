By Laman Ismayilova

Within the framework of “Justice for Khojaly” international awareness campaign and support of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Lithuania, a number of memorial events have been organized in Lithuania.

A blood donation campaign "Blood for Life" was held in Vilnius to honor the Khojaly genocide victims.

Diplomats, students and also Azerbaijanis living in Lithuania accepted the Embassy's invitation to donate blood.

Addresing the event, Chargé d'Affaires in Lithuania Atesh Girkhiyev said the blood donation campaign, which was organized by the Embassy, has already become a tradition.

Chairman of the Lithuanian Society of Azerbaijanis Mahir Hamzayev thanked for the support provided to the Lithuanian Blood Center. He stressed that Khojaly genocide is an incurable wound in the hearts of Azerbaijani people.

The Head of the Donor Department of the Lithuanian Blood Center Pailius Norkus thanked those who participated in such a significant action.

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Lithuania was awarded with diploma from the Blood Center. All donors received various gifts.

Notably, photo exhibitions and flashmobs will be organized in Vilnius, Klaipeda, Kaunas and other cities of Lithuania to honor the Khojaly genocide.

Khojaly, the second largest town in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, came under intense fire from the towns of Khankendi and Askeran already occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1992.

About 613 civilians mostly women and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent. Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz