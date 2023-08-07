New page in pharmaceutical industry of Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

7 August 2023 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

As a result of the farsighted and targeted policy of President Ilham Aliyev, consistent reforms are being carried out in all areas of the country's economy and society, including the healthcare system and the pharmaceutical industries.

Within the framework of these reforms, the construction strategy of modern pharmaceutical factories is currently being implemented in Azerbaijan, the main goal of which is to quickly develop local drug production and provide the population with effective drugs at more affordable prices.

At the same time, it is also considered a method of creating an import substitute that can reduce the burden on the country's foreign exchange resources.

In accordance with the task, the construction of the first pharmaceutical factory in Azerbaijan "Scandens Pharmaceutical Industries LTD" LLC is being successfully implemented and is in the stage of completion.

"Scandens PI Ltd" LLC will initially produce more than 90 types of solid pharmaceuticals in the form of tablets, capsules and granules.

It is also planned to produce sterile solutions in the form of infusion preparations, ampoules, vials and eye drops.

In the second stage, the production of antibiotics is planned, and in the later stages, oncological preparations.

The plant will carry out a full cycle of production of medicines from primary raw materials to finished products.

Using of the most modern high-tech equipment of well-known world manufacturers, such as Bosh-Syntegon, Uhlmann, Fette, Glatt, Fläktgroup, Stilmass and others, Scandens PI will allow the production of medicines in Azerbaijan in full compliance with WHO GMP and Eu GMP international standards.

More than 200 highly qualified specialists will work at the "Scandens PI Ltd" pharmaceutical plant.

On July 31, 2023, the agreement signed in Budapest between Scandens PI Ltd of Azerbaijan and Gedeon Richter, one of the oldest manufacturing companies in Europe with a history of 125 years, was a great historical step for the pharmaceutical industry of Azerbaijan. So, according to the Agreement, Gedeon Richter company will produce its medicines together with "Scandens PI Ltd" at the production base of "Scandens PI LTD" in Azerbaijan.

Gedeon Richter products have been presented at the Azerbaijan market for more than 30 years and have gained great trust among the medical community of the Republic due to their quality and effectiveness.

Under the agreement, it is planned to produce original products developed by Gedeon Richter under their license, as well as generic drugs that are necessary to meet the needs of the market.

The pharmaceutical industry is highly innovative and requires deep research, development, innovation and application of the latest technology.

One of the important directions in the policy of Scandens is the training of highly qualified personnel.

Due to this an agreement was drawn up for Azerbaijani students to study and practice at the University of Pecs in Hungary - "Pecsi Quinqueecclesiensis Alapitvany" and Panon Pharma Company, which is considered as educational base for students and masters studying at the Faculty of Pharmacy in Europe.

In turn, on the basis of the Scandens plant, all conditions will be created for the internship of students of the Faculty of Pharmacy of the Azerbaijan Medical University.

We believe that the implementation of the plans defined by "Scandens PI Ltd" will lead to the production of high-quality pharmaceutical products in Azerbaijan and the increase of professional personnel for the pharmaceutical industry.



