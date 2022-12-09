Azerbaijan confirms 58 more COVID-19 cases, 45 recoveries

9 December 2022 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has detected 58 new COVID-19 cases, 45 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,749 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 814,444 of them have recovered, and 9,984 people have died. Currently, 321 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,348 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,391,267 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 300 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on December 9.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 113 citizens, the second dose – 26 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 132 citizens. As many as 29 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,925,234 vaccine doses were administered, 5,393,660 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,874,639 people – the second dose, 3,392,762 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 264,173 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

