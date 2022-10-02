Azerbaijan confirms 103 more COVID-19 cases, 159 recoveries

2 October 2022 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 103 new COVID-19 cases, 159 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 821,635 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 810,889 of them have recovered, and 9,919 people have died. Currently, 827 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,223 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,254,846 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,140 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 2, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 660 citizens, the second dose - 165 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 265 citizens. As many as 50 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,892,609 vaccine doses were administered, 5,383,140 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,867,821 people – the second dose, 3,379,802 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,846 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

