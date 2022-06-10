Azerbaijan confirms 16 more COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries

10 June 2022 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 16 new COVID-19 cases, 6 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,863 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,076 of them have recovered, and 9,715 people have died. Currently, 72 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,351 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,918,939 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 1,731 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 10.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 259 citizens, the second dose to 143, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,212 citizens. Some 117 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,741,589 vaccine doses were administered, 5,350,489 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,850,665 people - the second dose, 3,293,172 people - the third dose and the next doses.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz