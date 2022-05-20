Azerbaijani health minister upbeat about fighting TB

20 May 2022 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani government has been purchasing effective antituberculotics since 2012 and covering all expenses of fighting tuberculosis through government programs, Health Minister Teymur Musayev has said, Azernews says.

He made the remarks during the 35th meeting held by STOP TB (“Stop tuberculosis”) Partnership Board from May 19 through 20 in an online format.

Furthermore, Musayev noted that since 2005, the Global Fund that deals with AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria have been financing activities to fight tuberculosis in Azerbaijan.

“Nowadays, all the projects of Global Fund are successfully implemented in Azerbaijan. They make a huge and significant contribution towards fighting tuberculosis,” he said.

The minister added that in 2020, mandatory medical insurance was introduced in Azerbaijan, which was a new mechanism for public health support.

He stressed that despite the fact that the introduction of mandatory medical insurance the coincided with coronavirus pandemic, its primary results were encouraging.

“The idea of introducing mandatory medical insurance implies gradual adding of medical modules to social package. Fighting against tuberculosis is a global problem. We will be able to achieve success if we cooperate and share our knowledge and skills," Musayev said.

The chairman of the Global Working group and ministers of health of participating countries noted with regret that tuberculosis is still one of the most fatal infections in the world. More than 4,100 people die because of this disease every day.

