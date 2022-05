Azerbaijan confirmed 5 new cases of coronavirus, 8 recoveries, and zero death on 15 May, Azernews reports, citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

A total of 792,673 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19, 782,912 recovered, and 9,709 died since the outbreak of the pandemic. The number of active cases is 52.

Azerbaijan conducted 6,853,222 Covid-19 tests over the past period, including 2,548 on 15 May.