The COVID-19 vaccines may be used as seasonal vaccines in Azerbaijan, Minister of Health Teymur Musayev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the establishment of herd immunity is likely to put an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

"If there's no rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the fall, the pandemic will probably come to an end. Herd immunity weakens over time. In this regard, vaccination against coronavirus will possibly be seasonal," Musayev said.

