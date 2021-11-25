By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,880 new COVID-19 cases, 1,835 patients have recovered, and 27 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 580,507 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 545,035 of them have recovered, and 7,736 people have died. Currently, 27,736 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,352 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,485,509 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 32,720 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 25.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 4,145 citizens, the second one 5,447 citizens and the booster dose – 23,128.

Totally, up until now, 10,396,037 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,063,688 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,544,439 people - the second dose and 787,910 people booster dose.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz