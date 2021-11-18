By Trend

Some 166 people under 18 years of age underwent cardiovascular surgery in Azerbaijan from January through October 2021, Trend reports citing the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance (MHI).

In addition, invasive radiology (angiography) services were provided to 5,322 people over 18 years of age. Some 4,304 people underwent operations in the field of cardiovascular surgery (cardiology), 2,341 - in ophthalmology, 964 - in urology, 577 - in neurology (neurosurgery), 338 - in traumatology, 155 - in ENT diseases, 105 - in other diseases, 60 - in general surgery, 20 - were operated on in connection with gynecological diseases and childbirth.

The agency also reports that 3,495,907 people applied to medical institutions throughout the country in 10M2021, who were provided with 18,100,421 medical services. Of these, 22 percent of medical services were provided to persons under 18 years of age.

