By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 1,099 new COVID-19 cases, 2,404 patients have recovered, and 18 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 479,814 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 449,047 of them have recovered, and 6,433 people have died. Currently, 24,334 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,274 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,814,503 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 65,861 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 25.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 16,643 citizens, and the second one to 49,218 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,293,590 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,700,096 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,593,494 people - the second dose.

---