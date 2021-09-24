By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 1,128 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 24.

Some 2,590 patients have recovered and 21 patient has died in the reported period.

So far, 478,715 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 446,643 patients have recovered, 6,415 people have died. Currently, 25,657 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,505 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 4,802,229 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 8,227,729 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 4,683,453 citizens, and the second one to 3,544,276 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 58,256 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz